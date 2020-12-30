President Donald Trump continued attacking Fox News on Wednesday, saying that it’s “almost as bad” as watching CNN.

Trump repeatedly attacked Fox News throughout the election, and erupted after some reporters and pundits on the network not only acknowledged that he lost, but that there’s no evidence of his wild election conspiracies.

There are many pro-Trump hosts on Fox News that the president often speaks fondly about, but on Wednesday he tweeted, “Watching @FoxNews is almost as bad as watching Fake News @CNN. New alternatives are developing!”

Watching @FoxNews is almost as bad as watching Fake News @CNN. New alternatives are developing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 30, 2020

Given his follow-up tweets, it’s likely Trump was set off by an interview on Your World with Neil Cavuto with Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan. The president has attacked top Republicans in Georgia because they’re not doing enough to help his effort to overturn the election. Governor Brian Kemp, Duncan, and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger have all been the target of Trump’s ire. (Not to mention Raffensperger’s imaginary other brother.)

Sandra Smith — filling in for Neil Cavuto — asked Duncan about the president’s continued attacks and even calling for Kemp to resign.

Duncan lamented Trump’s attacks and said it’s not helping their efforts to win the two runoff elections.

“My advice is to stick to trying to figure out a way to get Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue back in and steer away from this misinformation,” he said. “It’s not helping anybody short term or long material. I think it continues to hurt the brand of the Republican party. You know, we’ve only got four years to figure out how to get back in the White House. I think there’s an easier way to explain the loss. This is a death by a thousand cuts. This is not the greatest conspiracy in the history of mankind.”

You can watch that interview here, via Fox News:

