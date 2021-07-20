Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker revealed their most shocking takeaway in reporting on their new tell-all biography of former President Donald Trump’s last year in office, I Alone Can Fix It during a Tuesday appearance on Morning Joe.

Details that have emerged in excerpts from the authors of Very Stable Genius have largely driven the news narrative over the past week or so, alongside Michael Wolff’s Landslide, and Michael Bender’s Frankly, We Did Win the Election. We find ourselves in a golden age of Trump White House tell-alls.

“There are words for people who speak the way Donald Trump spoke to you and words like demented and delusional,” Eugene Robinson noted at the end of the interview, before asking “So in all the interviews you did with people who work for him, do they think he’s off his gourd or do they think this is all intentional, and what’s the mixture of those two things that the people who were closest to him perceive?”

Leonnig replied that, after going back-and-forth with so many sources, they were still confused. “Every time we sat down with them, we were stunned to learn that some of them still had not figured it out,” she said. “They’re not sure whether he believes the lie, the one that he commits to so physically, the one he sounds like when he’s selling the snake oil that it’s a miracle cure. Some are still not sure whether he believes what he is saying.”

“I’ll tell you this, one of the most shocking sort of takeaways for both Phil and for me is how many ardent supporters, who looked like they were silently standing by his side, no objection, how panicked they were behind the scenes,” she added.

She then detailed how they had learned in their reporting, that “Bill Barr, very unsettled and disturbed by the president’s insistence on siccing troops on Americans who had a right to protest. He was worried about another Waco because of what Trump was pushing.”

“We had Mark Esper, the Secretary of Defense, worried about providing real information to the president about the success of the early trials of the vaccine because he feared the president would start forcing Americans to be taking these vaccines before they were carefully vetted and went through the proper trials,” she continued.

“You know, we had Mark Milley worried about a coup…we had Mark Meadows and [Mike] Pompeo and Milley having last-minute discussions at the end of the Trump reign, conversations to check-in to make sure nothing went off the rails in those 14 harrowing days between January 6th and the inauguration,” she added. “Basically inside there were a group of people fearing for themselves, fearing for the country.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com