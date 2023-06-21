Trump Blabbed So Much About His Indictment That It Even Surprised Bret Baier: ‘Frankly, I Didn’t Know That I Would Get Much’

Former president Donald Trump‘s interview with Fox News anchor Bret Baier resulted in stunned reactions by conservatives who believe Trump only dug a deeper legal hole for himself by discussing his federal indictment. But for his part, Baier made it clear to a Trump supporter on Twitter that he did not collude with the Department of Justice to give them more ammunition.

A little background: Trump was instructed by magistrate Judge Jonathan Goodman not to discuss the case with his co-defendant Walt Nauta and other witnesses. Many knew this would be impossible to enforce, but when the interview with Baier was announced, many wondered if Trump would be able to keep his mouth shut — including Baier.

When asked by a Trump supporter if Baier worked with the Justice Department on questions that could “entrap” Trump, Baier congenially fired back:

I’ll answer that. No. I wrote my own questions. And frankly I didn’t know that I would get much on the indictment questions assuming he might say he couldn’t talk about it. Thanks for watching. https://t.co/J17r0RqPit — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) June 21, 2023

The accusation against Baier could be stemmed from Trump’s recent slamming of Fox News on his Truth Social account, claiming it was a “hostile” network while sitting for a one-on-one interview that aired on that network.

