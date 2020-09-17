President Donald Trump blasted the 1619 Project as “ideological poison” that will “dissolve the civic bonds” of the United States while speaking at the White House Conference on American History Thursday.

The 1619 Project is a series of essays in New York Times Magazine, which work to reexamine the nation’s legacy of history. “It aims to reframe the country’s history by placing the consequences of slavery and the contributions of Black Americans at the very center of our national narrative,” reads a statement on the project’s website.

“Our children are instructed from propaganda tracks like those of Howard Zinn that to try to make students ashamed of their own history. The left his warped, distorted, and defiled the American story with deceptions, falsehoods, and lies,” Trump said.

“There’s no better example than the New York Times’ totally discredited 1619 Project. This project rewrites American history to teach our children that we were founded on the principle of oppression, not freedom. Nothing could be further from the truth. America’s founding set in motion the unstoppable chain of events that abolished slavery, secured civil rights, defeated communism and fascism, and built the most fair, equal, and prosperous nation in human history.”

Trump then faulted American universities for teaching Critical Race Theory, claiming that it is a branch of the Marxist doctrine.

“Critical Race Theory is being forced into our children’s schools,” he added. “It’s being imposed into workplace trainings and it’s being deployed to rip apart friends, neighbors, families.”

The president then bashed a document published by the Smithsonian, alleging that it was offensive and harmful to members of all races. Trump is presumably referencing a graphic that has recently been removed from the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture. Although meant to be critical of white culture, the document was criticized as it attributed several positive traits to “whiteness.”

Trump continued to bash the 1619 Project and Critical Race Theory as unfairly judging people by the color of their skin, claiming that it went against Martin Luther King Jr.’s teachings.

“The left is attempting to destroy that beautiful vision and divde Americans by race in the service of political power. By viewing every issue through the lens of race, they want to impose a new segregation and we must not allow that to happen,” Trump said. “Critical Race Theory, the 1619 Project, and the crusade against American history is toxic propaganda, ideological poison, that if not removed will dissolve the civic bonds that tie us together. It will destroy our country.”

“That is why I recently banned trainings in this prejudiced ideology from the federal government and banned it in the strongest manner possible,” he added.

Watch above, via Newsmax and Fox News.

