President Donald Trump appeared unhappy with Fox Business on Tuesday as he called out several of their anchors by name after they discussed tariffs and trade wars with China and Mexico in a less-than-flattering way. Trump tweeted:

Maria, Dagen, Steve, Stuart V – When you are the big “piggy bank” that other countries have been ripping off for years (to a level that is not to be believed), Tariffs are a great negotiating tool, a great revenue producers and, most importantly, a powerful way to get…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2019

…Companies to come to the U.S.A and to get companies that have left us for other lands to come back home. We stupidly lost 30% of our auto business to Mexico. If the Tariffs went on at the higher level, they would all come back, and pass. But very happy with the deal I made,… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2019

….If Mexico produces (which I think they will). Biggest part of deal with Mexico has not yet been revealed! China is similar, except they devalue currency and subsidize companies to lessen effect of 25% Tariff. So far, little effect to consumer. Companies will relocate to U.S. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2019

Trump’s call-out for Stuart Varney, Maria Bartiromo, Dagen McDowell and Steve Forbes of Forbes Magazine seems to be derived from multiple segments he watched this morning.

The first portion comes from Kevin Hassett‘s interview with Bartiromo, in which, Forbes and McDowell also involved themselves as they spoke to the outgoing White House Council of Economic Advisors chairman. As Hassett spoke optimistically about Trump’s chances of making a deal with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the upcoming G20 Summit, he was peppered with critical questions about whether tariffs are doing any good with current indications of an economic slowdown.

Another segment that seemed to get Trump’s attention was Varney and Bartiromo’s discussion about whether the president will de-escalate America’s trade wars if he can hammer out a deal at the summit.

“I think it will be a very limited deal,” Varney hypothesized. “I think there will be a handshake, smiles, people feel good. I think that the Chinese will agree to import a whole lot of American stuff, and America may decide to drop the tariffs or agree that no more tariffs in the future.”

While Varney thinks even a limited deal would be a plus for diplomacy and the economy, Bartiromo had a hard time seeing Trump agree to any deal that doesn’t touch on China’s intellectual property theft and forced a transfer of technology.

“I don’t think the president can do a deal with nothing about this,” she said. “I get what you are saying you are talking about a little bit of a deal where they are going to buy more stuff, we’re going to have better trade numbers, but nothing on the other the big-ticket items. I don’t think he will be able to do that.”

Varney stuck by his prediction, saying it would be a “disaster” for both countries if they can’t make a deal of any kind.

Finally, the last portion that drew Trump’s attention was a segment in which Dagan McDowell conducted an interview with Congresswoman Debbie Dingell (D-MI) that focused on tariffs. Forbes was involved in that interview also, asking Dingell about how “putting sales taxes on imports in these sophisticated supply chains” raises the cost of doing business.

Watch above, via Fox Business.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com