Trump campaign senior adviser Steve Cortes, grilled by Chris Wallace about the president’s team refusing to wear masks at the debate, tried deflecting by going after Wallace himself for his performance as debate moderator.

Wallace repeatedly grilled Cortes on Team Trump going maskless, in defiance of the health and safety rules established by the Cleveland Clinic.

As Wallace confronted him about the president’s own people flouting health guidelines, Cortes tried to take a shot at Wallace’s performance as debate moderator:

“Chris, the way you’re starting to harangue me now actually reminds me of what you did to the president during that debate on Tuesday night, when… he had to debate not just Joe Biden, but you as well. You were not a neutral moderator then. I don’t mind tough questions, I welcome reasonably tough questions, but what I don’t think is okay is for you to become the effective opposition to the president.”

Wallace — after once again having to correct Cortes about the health and safety rules — responded, “Let me just simply say that the president interrupted me and the vice president 145 times, so I object to saying I harangued the president. I know it’s the talking point.”

You can watch above, via Fox News Sunday.

