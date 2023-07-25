Trump Campaign Boasts DeSantis Is ‘No Longer’ Rupert Murdoch’s ‘Golden Boy,’ Cites Growing Criticism On Fox News

Former President Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign boasted on Tuesday that his chief Republican primary rival Ron DeSantis is “no longer” Rupert Murdoch’s “golden boy,” citing growing criticism of DeSantis on Fox News.

In a press release titled, “Fox News Mourns the Loss of DeSantis 2024 Bid,” the Trump campaign declared, “In no uncertain terms, Rupert Murdoch made clear that Ron DeSantis is his golden boy, no longer.”

The press release continued:

Today on America Reports, Fox News’ Bret Baier and John Roberts eviscerated DeSantis as news broke that the DeSantis campaign has fired more than a third of its staff in response to intesne [sic] donor outrage. Comparing DeSantis to “Jeb Bush,” Roberts detailed the follies that have left DeSantis fighting to hold on to third place in several early states. “It was ‘just wait until Ron DeSantis gets in the race and Trump’s gonna be in trouble,'” Roberts said. “It’s not the case.”

On America Reports, Tuesday, Baier and Roberts questioned whether DeSantis was doomed to the fate of many other Republican governors who have run for president in recent memory, including Jeb Bush, Tim Pawlenty, and Scott Walker.

“When you take a look at governors and their history here, you know, there’s a sense of inevitability that’s built around them,” said Roberts. “Jeb Bush, we remember him. We talked about Tim Pawlenty, Scott Walker. Could DeSantis be the latest in that group?”

Baier replied:

He’s desperately trying not to be, but this is a big sign. A third of your campaign staff? We haven’t even gotten to August as of yet. There were real concerns by big donors, we were told, of the spending, the burn rate, and they were spending a lot of money but not getting a lot of bang for their buck. He is trailing in every poll by 20, 30, sometimes 40 points, depending on the poll, depending on the state, and you just haven’t seen the traction for the guy that was supposed to be the guy.

Roberts concluded, “If you’re a candidate, you’ve got to be looking at this saying, ‘God, no matter what happens to Donald Trump, he just keeps getting stronger. Maybe we should save our powder and, you know, get back at this in 2028.'”

Watch above via Fox News.

