Recently the Trump campaign went all in accusing Democrats of engaging in a “coup” with the House’s impeachment inquiry. Trump himself tweeted it’s a “COUP,” followed by his campaign manager Brad Parscale and an official Trump campaign ad.

This afternoon Parscale posted a video of cable newsers criticizing the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry, including the fact the House hasn’t held a formal vote on the matter.

Parscale’s accusing Democrats of crossing the line into undertaking “a seditious conspiracy to overthrow the people’s president.”

Democrats have crossed over the line of partisan politics and have undertaken a seditious conspiracy to overthrow the people’s president. Nancy Pelosi should step down for betraying her oath of office and attempting to overthrow our great Republic. pic.twitter.com/fSB05qYRmA — Brad Parscale (@parscale) October 14, 2019

He also tweeted Speaker Nancy Pelosi should step down “for betraying her oath of office and attempting to overthrow our great Republic.”

Trump himself took to Twitter last night and this morning railing against the “impeachment scam.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com