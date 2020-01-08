Fox Business’ Stuart Varney was quite skeptical when Trump campaign adviser and frequent guest Harlan Hill claimed that Democrats are retweeting the Iranian flag en masse.

Varney had Hill on his show to rip Democrats over their criticism for President Donald Trump’s handling of the ongoing situation with Iran. After Hill said the Obama administration was “basically was funding terrorism” and that there’s “not much” Democrats can actually criticize, the conversation took a sharp turn when Hill offered this claim.

Hill: “Some of the fringe Democrats are [criticizing Trump]. I saw Democrats re-tweeting the Iranian flag last night. I mean, this is ridiculous. It’s ridiculous.” Varney: “I can’t believe that. No, I find that very hard to believe.” Hill: “It’s true. Look on Twitter. Lot of Democrats are, yeah.”

Hill might have been alluding to a tweet from Saeed Jalili, a top official on Iran’s national security council, who posted a picture of his country’s flag after Iran launched their missile strike on two Iraqi airbases yesterday. This might have been an attempt to make fun of Trump, seeing as he posted a tweet of the American flag last week.

It isn’t clear how many Democrats or Trump critics approvingly retweeted Jalili’s flag picture, but Hill didn’t provide any names to go with his claim, and Varney seemed to flinch and quickly move on.

Watch above, via Fox Business

