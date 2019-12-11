comScore

Trump Campaign, RNC Rip CNN for Not Covering Lindsey Graham Opener at Horowitz Hearing: ‘Does It Not Fit Your Narrative?’

By Josh Feldman Dec 11th, 2019

Today is the big Michael Horowitz Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill. Chairman Lindsey Graham opened with a fiery opening statement going off on the serious errors found in the report.

CNN got some serious criticism on Twitter, particularly from the Trump campaign and the RNC, for not airing Graham’s opener live.

CNN took IG Michael Horowitz’s statement live but did not carry Graham’s opener or the opener from ranking Democrat Dianne Feinstein live. As Graham spoke, a CNN panel discussed the upcoming hearing and played a clip of his remarks.

