President Donald Trump and his campaign staff went on a two-pronged attack against Fox News in the final stages of the 2020 election.

The first salvo was launched by Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh, who joined Harris Faulkner on Sunday to discuss the network’s latest polling data. The Fox host noted multiple indications that Trump’s position is more precarious than it was in 2016, but when Faulkner asked Murtaugh for his response, he went off on a tear against the network’s polling operation.

“No offense, the Fox News poll is always one of the worst, and its notoriously bad,” Murtaugh said. He continued by calling it a “Democrat polling firm” that’s “always working for failed Democrat candidates.”

Trump has often attacked Fox for their less-than-stellar polls of his political fortunes, and his campaign surrogates have joined him in doing so as well. Faulkner did not push back on Murtaugh’s comments, but remarked that “both campaigns are not thrilled with Fox News polling, so maybe we are doing something right. I don’t know.”

On a separate but related note, Trump — who has repeatedly complained about Fox’s polling himself — got on Twitter and went after one of his other least favorite things about Fox News:

“Chris Wallace of Fox News, by far the lowest rated of the Sunday morning news programs, can’t get over his poor debate performance, probably even worse than Sleepy Joe’s,” said Trump. “His show is a total ‘hit job’ on your favorite President, me!”

It’s hard to say what exactly angered Trump on Sunday, but it might have something to do with Wallace asking Trump campaign senior adviser Corey Lewandowski if the president failed in his responsibility to counteract the coronavirus this year.

