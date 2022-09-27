Trump Claims Democrats Are a Bigger Threat to U.S. Than ‘Outside Nations and What They Want To Do To Us’

Former President Donald Trump told One America News Network on Tuesday that he believes Democrats are trying to destroy the U.S. from within and pose a greater threat than outside nations.

In a wide-ranging interview with OAN host Dan Ball, Trump praised his time in office and lamented record inflation and a number of other issues stalling any progress previously made.

“We had something special going two years ago. We were leading the world in every category, every group within our country was leading. African Americans, Asian Americans, women, men, Hispanics. Everybody was leading. Young people, old people,” Trump told Ball.

According to the Republican leader, Democrats are looking to “destroy” the country and pose a more pressing threat than any other potential enemies abroad.

“They’re looking to destroy the country. You know, I say it often, our challenge within, the danger from within, meaning people in this country, people that are ruining this country is greater in my opinion than outside, than outside nations and what they want to do to us,” the former president said with Ball jumping in right after to confirm he agrees “100 percent.”

“We have heard it from Founding Fathers and past presidents up to [Ronald] Reagan and before have said it. The only way America will fall is from within,” Ball said.

Earlier in the discussion, Trump warned the country is close to being beyond saving.

“I really believe that if some very important things don’t happen very soon, it can no longer be saved,” he claimed.

Trump did acknowledge he’s also concerned about Russian President Vladimir Putin and his mention of the “n-word,” which the former president previously teased referred to “nuclear” instead of the derogatory and racist term it usually refers to.

“I don’t think our country has ever been in the kind of danger it is in right now, both inside and outside,” he said. “If you look at Putin with his talk. This is not talk. You don’t mention that thing, that thing we don’t want to talk about. I say the n-word. The n-word is the nuclear word.”

Watch above via One America News Network

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com