Trump Claims Pelosi ‘Will Be Begging for a Wall’ Just After She Promised No Wall Money

During a pool spray from the Oval Office on Thursday, President Trump insisted that its only a matter of time before House Speaker Nancy Pelosi gives in to his demands for federal funding to construct a southern border wall.

Trump cited the reported approach of a new migrant caravan as he spoke to reporters, saying he won’t accept any government funding deal that doesn’t provide for his barricade. He also accused Pelosi of “playing games” when she used her press conference earlier today to say she’s open to negotiations about certain types of barriers, but a wall is out of the question.

“We are building a lot of wall. I’m not waiting for this committee, and I’ve told a lot of people, I don’t expect much coming out of the committee,” Trump said. Without a wall, it doesn’t work…you will have so many people coming into our country that Nancy Pelosi will be begging for a wall.”

When Pelosi spoke to reporters about committee negotiations on border security, she adamantly said “there’s not going to be any wall money in the legislation” put forth for Congressional approval. She did, however, say there were ongoing negotiations for “certain localities where technology [and] some infrastructure” might be necessary.

Pelosi also expressed hope that this won’t result in another shutdown once the government’s continuing resolution expires in the coming weeks.

