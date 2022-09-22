Trump Complains About Lawsuit Being Filed too Close to an Election He’s Not Running In: ‘It’s an Unwritten Law’

Former President Donald Trump complained to Sean Hannity that he’s being “attacked” so close to an election he isn’t even running in.

Thursday’s Hannity aired part two of the host’s interview with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

On Wednesday, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced the state filed a civil suit against the Trump Organization that alleges the company overvalued assets to obtain low-interest loans from financial institutions. The suit seeks $250 million, as well as the banning of Trump and his adult children at the company from operating businesses in the state.

“Donald Trump falsely inflated his net worth by billions of dollars to unjustly enrich himself and to cheat the system, thereby cheating all of us,” James said at a press conference.

Trump called the lawsuit an attack by New York Democrats before claiming there’s a tradition of not bringing legal action against politicians so close to an election. Of course, Trump is not running this year.

“And there’s a rule,” Trump said. “It’s an unwritten law. You never do this politically. You won’t see Hunter Biden attacked during this period. Sixty to 90 days out before an election. Nobody gets attacked. They attacked me. The good news is, I just heard my poll numbers went up.”

The “unwritten” rule Trump may be referring to is a 2020 memo issued by then-Attorney General Bill Barr. In it, Barr wrote:

No investigation (including any preliminary investigation)’ may be opened or initiated by the Department or any of its law enforcement agencies: 1. Of a Declared candidate for president or vice president, a presidential campaign. or a senior presidential campaign staff member or advisor’ absent prior (i) written notification to and consultation with the Assistant Attorney(s) General and U.S. Attorney(s) with jurisdiction over the matter and (ii) written approval of the Attorney General, through the Deputy Attorney General.

The policy, which the New York attorney general is not bound by, also extends to declared candidates for Congress. Moreover, even if she were bound by it, Trump is not a declared candidate for any office for which there’s an election in November.

Attorney General Merrick Garland extended said policy in July.

