President Donald Trump congratulated Fox News host Greg Gutfeld for his cable news ratings, Tuesday, while also boasting Gutfeld’s loyalty to him.

“Wow! Congratulations to Greg Gutfeld, a one time Trump Hater who has come all the way home. His Ratings easily beat no talent Stephen Colbert, nice guy Jimmy Fallon, and wacko ‘last placer’ Jimmy Kimmel,” President Trump wrote on Twitter. “Greg built his show from scratch, and did a great job in doing so.”

Gutfeld quickly thanked President Trump for his words, responding, “thanks Prez!”

It was reported on Saturday that The Greg Gutfeld Show had “finished April with an average of 2.86 million viewers, marking its highest ratings in program history while topping broadcast late-night rivals on CBS, NBC and ABC.”

In comparison, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert averaged 2.78 million viewers, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon received 2.09 million average viewers, and Jimmy Kimmel Live! received 2 million viewers. Gutfeld’s show, however, airs on Saturday nights and does not directly compete with the network late night offerings during the week.

