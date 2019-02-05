Trump Decries ‘Ridiculous Partisan Investigations’ in SOTU Speech

President Donald Trump condemned “partisan investigations” during his State of the Union speech tonight, suggesting that special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe is barring America from “peace and legislation.”

“Another 300,000 jobs [added in the U.S.] last month alone, almost double the number expected,” Trump noted to a thunderous GOP applause. “An economic miracle is taking place in the United States and the only thing that can stop it are foolish wars, politics, or ridiculous partisan investigations.”

“If there is going to be peace and legislation, there cannot be war and investigation,” he added. “It just doesn’t work that way. We must be united at home to defeat our adversaries abroad.”

The president made the remarks just after making an appeal for unity between Republicans and Democrats, who are widely divided on the on-going federal investigations into the Trump campaign and Russian election tampering.

“The agenda I will lay out this evening is not a Republican Agenda or a Democrat Agenda,” he said. “It is the agenda of the American People.”

“Together, we can break decades of political stalemate,” Trump continued. “We can bridge old divisions, heal old wounds, build new coalitions, forge new solutions, and unlock the extraordinary promise of America’s future. The decision is ours to make.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

