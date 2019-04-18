comScore

Trump Deletes Tweet Plugging Every Primetime Fox News Show

By Aidan McLaughlinApr 18th, 2019, 11:13 pm

President Donald Trump deleted a tweet on Thursday night that instructed his followers to watch every primetime show on Fox News.

Hours after the release of Special Counsel Robert Mueller‘s report on the investigation into Trump and Russian interference in the 2016 election, the president was naturally on a Twitter victory lap.

Amidst a series of tweets shouting out his favorite network, one particularly egregious one plugged all three of Fox’s primetime hosts: Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham.

“It was a really great day for America! A special evening tonight on @TuckerCarlson, @seanhannity & @IngrahamAngle,” Trump wrote. “Will be very interesting!”

Inexplicably, the tweet was deleted shortly after it was posted. Here’s a screenshot, courtesy of Contemptor’s Justin Baragona:

Despite deleting that tweet, Trump still tuned into his favorite shows. He tweeted out a series of quotes from Fox News’s evening coverage, including Tucker Carlson, Jesse Watters and Martha MacCallum.

