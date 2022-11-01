‘Trump Derangement Syndrome Times Ten’: Fox News Panel Rips ‘The View’ for Having Kids Dress Up as Trump’s Toilet for Halloween

Fox News’ The Faulkner Focus trashed The View for using small children in their Halloween special to take shots at former President Donald Trump.

Dagen McDowell substituted for Harris Faulkner on Tuesday as she spoke with Fox News contributor and media critic Joe Concha. The two focused on The View’s Halloween episode, which included a number of kids holding a very socio-politically charged costume pageant.

The kids’ costumes on The View’s Monday show gave homages to Will Smith’s slap at the Oscars, Dr. Oz’s crudités flap, and a representation of inflation among other things.

The costume that drew the most attention, however, was the one that depicted Trump as a toilet and flanked by FBI agents after trying to flush classified documents in the wake of the Mar-a-Lago raid.

Conservative viewers were highly critical of The View displaying kids in this manner, and so was Concha.

This is Trump Derangement Syndrome times ten. It’s sick, actually! I have a first and third grader that did their Halloween parade yesterday and I didn’t see anyone was dressed up as FBI Agents. Using these little kids like they’re props to make a political statement and somehow thinking it is funny — ABC continues to keep this trainwreck of a show under its news division. You can see why Meghan McCain left, and has almost nothing good to say about her experience there. It’s not just political debate and disagreement anymore. It’s a hate fest, and it’s a boring one that I would think — it’s become the one thing that Barbara Walters didn’t want the show to become. It has become predictable, and its co-hosted by some of the most unlikeable people on the planet.

McDowell agreed by saying The View would’ve regarded those costumes as “child abuse” under different circumstances.

Watch above via Fox News.

