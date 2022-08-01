The daughters of a man sentenced to seven years in federal prison Monday for attempting to enter the U.S. Capitol last year with a gun blamed former President Donald Trump after the sentence was handed down.

Guy Reffitt of Texas was given the longest sentence yet stemming from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

Judge Dabney Friedrich ordered him remanded to custody for seven years after he was found guilty on five charges stemming from his actions during the riot.

Two women identified only as Reffitt’s daughters ripped into Trump while speaking to CBS News after the sentence was announced.

“We are divided and it’s not okay… because it was Trump’s name on the flags,” one of the daughters told reporters Monday. “That’s what I meant. That’s all I meant.”

Another woman also identified as one of Reffitt’s daughters added:

I think it really paints a bigger picture to mark my dad as this horrible person, and then having him prosecuted like this when somebody is maybe even able to get elected again doesn’t seem right to me.

The first woman concluded, “Trump deserves life in prison if my father’s in prison for this long.”

Reffitt was the first Jan. 6 defendant found guilty by a jury. He attempted to storm the Capitol last January armed with a gun and zip ties, but his plan was foiled when he rushed a police line and was incapacitated.

Reffitt expressed regret for his actions in comments in court Monday, NBC News reported.

The man referred to himself “a fucking idiot.” Reffitt added he was “not thinking clearly” when he traveled to the Capitol with the intent to enter with a weapon.

“I clearly fucked up,” Reffitt said. “I did want to definitely make an apology, multiple apologies really, and accept my responsibility because I do hate what I did.”

He also expressed regret for being a previous member of the far-right military group the Three Percenters.

