President Donald Trump went after his political enemies when asked about intelligence reports saying Russia is trying to influence the presidential election again to aid him and Senator Bernie Sanders.

In his Tuesday press conference from New Delhi, Trump refused to directly say whether he agrees with U.S. intelligence on the matter, nor did he offer a repudiation to Vladimir Putin. Instead, he focused on how U.S. officials reportedly briefed the Sanders campaign about their connection to Russia’s attempts to sow discord.

“They went to see Bernie and they told Bernie about something having to do with they want Bernie to win. They did not tell me. Intelligence never told me and we have a couple people here that would know very well. They never told me anything about that. And it was sort of a strange thing that they went to Bernie and now I find out…it was highly exaggerated and frankly, I think it’s disgraceful.”

Trump was referring to subsequent reports that said Shelby Pierson, the official who briefed Congress recently about Russia’s actions, overstated elements of their assessment. He went on by accusing Congressman Adam Schiff of leaking the information and called it a “terrible thing to say.”

“And they didn’t stay about me,” Trump said. “Somebody leaked it in intelligence but nobody ever told me that.”

Watch above, via CNN.

