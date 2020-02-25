President Donald Trump reiterated his demand for liberal Supreme Court justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor to recuse themselves from all future cases pertaining to him and his administration.

During his press conference in New Delhi, Trump was asked about how he quote-tweeted Fox News host Laura Ingraham on Monday night while saying that the two justices “should recuse themselves on all Trump, or Trump-related, matters!”

“I always thought that, frankly, that Justice Ginsburg should do it because she went wild during the campaign when I was running,” Trump said. “She said some things that were obviously very inappropriate. She later sort of apologized. I wouldn’t say it was an apology but she sort of apologized.”

Turning to Sotomayor, Trump accused her of “trying to shame people perhaps with a different view into voting her way,” and he called her actions and those of Ginsburg “highly inappropriate.”

“I just don’t know how they can not recuse themselves for anything having to do with Trump or Trump related [matters]…So they will have to decide what to do. But, her statement was so inappropriate. When you are a justice of the Supreme Court, and it’s almost what she is trying to do is take the people that do feel a different way and get them to vote the way that she would like them to vote. I just thought it was so inappropriate, such a terrible statement for Supreme Court justice.”

The Ingraham segment Trump referred to in his tweets was focused on how Sotomayor recently wrote a dissent in which she objected to the Trump administration repeatedly abusing “emergency” designations in order to bring certain cases before the Court. She also implied that the conservative justices were abetting this phenomenon by with how they handled Trump administration-related cases in the appeals process.

Trump chose to talk about this, but he hasn’t said anything yet about the reports that Ginni Thomas, wife of Justice Clarence Thomas, is working with other conservative activists to provide Trump with memos to help him root out and replace government workers who aren’t sufficiently loyal to him. Axios reported that these memos have grabbed Trump’s attention even though “the presidential personnel office reviewed Thomas’ memo and determined that some names she passed along for jobs were not appropriate candidates.”

