Trump Equivocates on Vaccines Again, Says Greg Gutfeld’s Unvaxxed Wife Should ‘Do What She Wants To Do’

In an interview aired Wednesday, Fox News’s Greg Gutfeld asked former President Donald Trump for advice when it comes to convincing his wife to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

“You met my wife, I don’t know, it was like six years ago in Mar-a-Lago,” Gutfeld told Trump. “She’s still not gotten vaccinated. And I keep talking to her to get her to get vaccinated and she hasn’t. What would you say to her?”

Here’s the exchange that followed, during which Trump very much agreed with the sentiment that “you can’t argue with a Russian”:

TRUMP: Well first of all, I’d say why is she not doing it? Does she have some kind of religious thing? GUTFELD: Skeptical. No, skeptical. She doesn’t trust– TRUMP: Well, she’s Russian. GUTFELD: Yes. TRUMP: That’s the end of that. GUTFELD: Exactly. You can’t argue with a Russian. TRUMP: Nah. Very smart and very hard-headed. I think I know your wife a little bit, right? But she’s great and let her do what she wants to do. I got vaccinated and I feel very good. I think we saved millions and millions of people worldwide.

Trump said that the vaccines may have saved about 100 million lives. He said of vaccinated people, “If you do get sick, you don’t get sick like they were before, meaning you don’t die.”

“Exactly,” replied Gutfeld.

Trump said, “So I would recommend, but I also say that, let her have her freedoms. You know the word freedom, right?”

He added, “And with you, she needs freedom.”

Watch above via Fox News.

