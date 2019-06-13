The White House provided ABC’s George Stephanoupolos remarkable access to President Donald Trump for a wide-ranging interview, the first segment of which aired Thursday morning.

While the most news-making moment — Trump’s admission that he would likely take foreign intel on a political rival — was released Wednesday, the segment aired Thursday featured more interesting backs and forth, notably on Trump’s reported flagging polling numbers.

After Stephanopoulos appeared to break news to Trump that he was reportedly behind in 15 out of 17 state polls, Trump pushed back and asked GMA cameras to be turned off so that he could make an off-the-record call to Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale from the back of presidential limo known as “the beast.”

The polling conversation was then picked up the next day during the follow-up interview in the Oval Office after Trump mentioned the GMA “phony polls” comment during a press gaggle, to which Stephanopoulos asked the president “why does it bother you so much?”

Trump replied “Because it’s untrue. I like the truth. You know, I’m actually a very honest guy.”

On Wednesday, and likely in reaction to Stephanoupolos’ questions, Trump attacked “fake news” media and “fake polls” on Twitter.

Watch above via ABC News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com