At his daily White House press conference, President Donald Trump expressed his confidence and support in Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron after his press conference on the grand jury decision not to directly charge any Louisville police officers with the killing of Breonna Taylor.

Speaking to the press on Wednesday just hours after Cameron’s announcement — and after protests had already begun in Louisville and were announced in several other major U.S. cities — Trump responded to a question about Taylor from Fox News’ John Roberts.

Trump began by hailing the decision as “really brilliant” and then went on to tout Kentucky AG — who also spoke at the Republican National Convention last month — as a “star” who is doing a “fantastic job.” Trump then read verbatim a portion of Cameron’s broad explanation for the lack of charges.

Justice is not often easy. It does not fit the mold of public opinion and it does not conform to shifting standards. It answers only to the facts and law. If we simply act on emotion or outrage, there is no justice. Mob justice is not justice. Justice on my violence is not justice. It just becomes revenge.

“He’s handling it very well,” Trump reiterated, again referring to Cameron without specifically addressing Taylor’s death. “You know who he is, I think you know. I think everyone now knows who he is. I will be speaking to the [Kentucky] governor. We have a call scheduled to make very shortly with the governor. I understand he has called up the National Guard, which is a good thing, I think is a very positive thing.”

“It will all work out,” Trump concluded.

Minutes later, he concluded the briefing without directly speaking to the tragedy of Taylor’s death, prompting ABC News’ Rachel Scott to repeatedly press him for another, last question about the victim in this case as Trump began to make his way to the exit.

“Mr. President, one more question on Breonna Taylor!” Scott called out. “People are protesting in the streets. What’s your message to them? Another black life has been taken…”

But Trump did not answer.

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

