President Donald Trump once again is refusing to accept the reality of the election outcome and falsely insisted in an interview with Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade that he won.

Trump said the Joe Biden campaign “ran a horrible race from the basement” and insisted there was all sorts of “cheating” that went on.

“They didn’t run a good race. They cheated. They dropped hundreds of thousands of ballots. They did things that nobody’s ever seen. And we caught ’em,” Trump said.

Kilmeade pointed out, “But your guys have been unable to prove it as of now.”

Trump jumped in to insist to Kilmeade they did prove it, saying “no judge has the courage, including the Supreme Court.”

“No judge, including the Supreme Court of the United States has allowed it to be heard,” the president continued. “The Supreme Court — all they did is say we don’t have standing. They’re saying essentially the president of the United States and Texas, and these other states — great states — they don’t have standing. They didn’t go into the evidence.”

Just yesterday yet another judge in Wisconsin — a Trump-appointed judge — ruled against the election case there, stating bluntly, “A sitting president who did not prevail in his bid for reelection has asked for federal court help in setting aside the popular vote based on disputed issues of election administration, issues he plainly could have raised before the vote occurred. This Court has allowed plaintiff the chance to make his case and he has lost on the merits.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

