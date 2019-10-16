Trump Fires Back at Graham for Blasting His Syria Remarks: ‘Lindsey Should Focus on Judiciary’

Senator Lindsey Graham reacted with alarm today to President Donald Trump‘s latest remarks on Syria. The president responded by saying he should be more focused on his role as Senate Judiciary Chairman.

Today Trump indicated that the Turkish invasion of Syria isn’t a concern for the U.S., and Graham was shocked:

However, I firmly believe that if President Trump continues to make such statements this will be a disaster worse than President Obama’s decision to leave Iraq. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 16, 2019

The statements by President Trump about Turkey’s invasion being of no concern to us also completely undercut Vice President Pence and Sec. Pompeo’s ability to end the conflict. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 16, 2019

Trump was asked about Graham’s criticisms and responded by saying, “Lindsey Graham would like to stay in the Middle East for the next thousand years with thousands of soldiers fighting other people’s wars. I want to get out of the Middle East.”

He went on to say Graham has other things he should be focusing on instead:

“Lindsey should focus right now in Judiciary, like the Democrats — the do-nothing Democrats… I think Lindsey should focus on Judiciary. He ought to find out about what happened with Comey, what happened with McCabe, Lisa, what happened with Peter Strzok, what happened with President Obama, what happened with Brennan. That’s what Lindsey ought to focus on. That’s what the people of South Carolina want him to focus on. The people of South Carolina don’t want us to get into a war with Turkey, a NATO member, or with Syria. Let them fight their own wars.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

