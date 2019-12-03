President Donald Trump said he doesn’t have a deadline for reaching a U.S. trade deal with China, and he suggested that he might wait until after the 2020 election before he comes up with a deal to end the trade war between both countries.

Trump held a press conference in London while attending a NATO summit, and as reporters asked him about ongoing negotiations with China, the president left open the deadline for a trade deal, while expressing interest in postponing it for a year.

“The China trade deal is dependent on one thing: do I want to make it. I have no deadline,” Trump said. “In some ways, I think it is better to wait until after the election if you want to know the truth.”

Trump’s comments come as the U.S. and China remain locked in a trade war with both countries imposing tariffs on each other. The Trump administration recently touted a “phase one” deal with China, though the signing of that deal was canceled last month, and tensions also persist between the U.S. and China due to the civil unrest in Hong Kong.

