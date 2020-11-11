President Donald Trump used his latest morning tweets to rage against Philadelphia city commissioner Al Schmidt amid his attempts to dispute the 2020 Election results.

“A guy named Al Schmidt, a Philadelphia Commissioner and so-called Republican (RINO), is being used big time by the Fake News Media to explain how honest things were with respect to the Election in Philadelphia,” Trump said. “He refuses to look at a mountain of corruption & dishonesty. We win!”

The president and his allies have yet to produce evidence that rampant voter fraud corrupted the election on a massive scale, a scale that would have swung it for President-Elect Joe Biden, who currently holds big leads in several key states. In the meantime, it seems Trump is watching CNN since Schmidt appeared on the network minutes before the president sent his tweet out.

John Berman interviewed Schmidt and asked “what would you say to the president and those who work for him” with regard to the misinformation they’re spreading about Pennsylvania.

“People should be mindful that there are bad actors who are lying to them,” Schmidt answered. “And they need to turn to people that they trust and to sources of information that they trust, and not rumors and not nonsense included in lawsuits or anything else like that.”

Previously, Schmidt gave an interview to 60 Minutes where he lamented the death threats he and other election officials have been getting ever since the Pennsylvania vote-counting got underway.

“At the end of the day, we are counting eligible votes cast by voters. The controversy surrounding it is something I don’t understand,” he said.

