As President Donald Trump spoke before the Israeli American Council on Saturday, there was a moment when he criticized American Jews for not being more supportive to the state of Israel.

Trump went through many of the usual hits during his speech in Florida, saying if his adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner can’t bring about peace in the Middle East, “it can’t be done.” At one point, he started talking about Jews who, he says, “don’t love Israel enough.

“We have to get the people of our country, of this country, to love Israel more, I have to tell you that. We have to do it. We have to get them to love Israel more. Because you have people that are Jewish people that are great people, they don’t love Israel enough.”

There was another portion of the speech where Trump attacked possible 2020 rival Elizabeth Warren by telling the crowd “you’re not nice people at all, but you have to vote for me. You have no choice. You’re not going to vote for Pocahontas, I can tell you that. You’re not going to vote for the wealth tax!”

