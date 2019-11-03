President Donald Trump once again ripped the whistleblower today and said the media should be revealing their identity.

The president today continued to defend his “perfect” phone call and claimed the whistleblower’s account was “very inaccurate.”

He went off on the media and said news outlets should be revealing the whistleblower’s identity:

“They know who it is! You know who it is, you just don’t want to report it. CNN knows who it is, but you don’t want to report it. And, you know, you’d be doing the public a service if you did.”

The lawyers representing the whistleblower recently penned an op-ed saying, “Much of what has been disclosed since the release of our client’s complaint actually exceeds the whistleblower’s knowledge of what transpired at the time the complaint was submitted. Because our client has no additional information about the president’s call, there is no justification for exposing their identity and all the risks that would follow… Exposing the identity of the whistleblower and attacking our client would do nothing to undercut the validity of the complaint’s allegations. What it would do, however, is put that individual and their family at risk of harm. Perhaps more important, it would deter future whistleblowers from coming forward in subsequent administrations, Democratic or Republican.”

Trump also teed off today on Adam Schiff and referenced Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman‘s concerns about the call, which he again said was “totally appropriate.”

Trump again said some of the people coming forward are “Never Trumpers.” When asked what evidence he has that Vindman is one, the president said, “We’ll be showing that to you real soon, okay?”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

