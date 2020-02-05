President Donald Trump went on an extensive retweeting spree which indirectly took swipes at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The president gave his State of the Union address on Tuesday night, though the political conversation that followed it seems to have mostly focused on Pelosi’s ripping up the speech right behind him as soon as he was done talking.

Pelosi defended her actions by saying they were “the courteous thing to do considering the alternative,” and the act has drawn a plethora of awe and condemnation.

On Wednesday, Trump got on the Twitter machine and responded to Pelosi by amplifying numerous tweets from fans who have blasted the house speaker.

One tweet Trump promoted said Pelosi’s conduct “plays into every female stereotype”

Another called her “a bitter drama queen pitching a little hissy fit.”

Here’s one saying Pelosi “should be censured and forced to resign.”

One calling out Pelosi for tearing up an official document she might’ve been legally required to preserve:

And here’s some Trump used to indirectly gloat that the Senate is likely to acquit him soon after being impeached over the Ukraine scandal.

And Trump also retweeted his former UN ambassador Nikki Haley for good measure.

As of this writing, this is the closest Trump has come to directly commenting on Pelosi’s behavior.

Thank you Jonathan, and great job! https://t.co/GAZJ5ErJpF — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 5, 2020

Altogether, the Washington Post’s Philip Rucker and CNN’s Brian Stelter have noted that Trump is clearly eager to talk about Pelosi, seeing as the retweets about her vastly outnumber the retweets about any other part of the evening.

If there were any doubt that Speaker Pelosi tearing up his speech bothered President Trump, take a look at his Twitter feed this morning. — Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) February 5, 2020

Trump has now tweeted/retweeted more about Pelosi’s reaction to his speech than about the content of his own speech. Four times more. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 5, 2020

