In his completely unscripted impeachment victory speech from the White House, President Donald Trump repeatedly doubled down on his attacks against Nancy Pelosi and Mitt Romney’s personal faith.

After impugning the senator and the house speaker’s religious convictions at the National Prayer Breakfast, Trump acknowledged that Pelosi was sitting just a few seats away when he was saying that.

“I had Nancy Pelosi sitting four seats away, and I’m saying things that a lot of people wouldn’t have said, but I meant every word,” Trump said.

As Trump continued by showering praise on his Congressional defenders, he eventually rounded on Romney by referring to “some who use religion as a crutch.”

“He never used it before,” Trump claimed before calling Romney a “failed presidential candidate” who “failed so badly.”

Trump went on by lauding “brilliant guy” Mike Lee, Romney’s fellow Utah senator. Lee laughed, grinned and applauded throughout Trump’s remarks, including the part where the president said “tell them I’m sorry about Mitt Romney.”

Eventually, however, Trump returned to Pelosi by calling her a “horrible person” and mocked her claim that she prays for him.

“She doesn’t pray. She may pray, but she pray’s for the opposite, but I doubt she prays at all.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

