Trump: I Had a ‘Very Good Talk With the Leader of the Taliban’

President Donald Trump told reporters on Tuesday that he spoke to a Taliban leader, stating, “we had a good conversation … We had, actually, a very good talk with the leader of the Taliban.”

Trump also told reporters, “We’ve agreed there’s no violence. We don’t want violence. We’ll see what happens. They’re dealing with Afghanistan, but we’ll see what happens,” referring to his discussion with Taliban leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, which was confirmed by a Taliban spokesperson via Twitter.

Trump’s “good conversation” with Baradar follows claims from the government of Afghanistan that they objected to major parts of the peace deal that the Trump administration has been trying to set up with the Taliban.

President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani told reporters that “freeing Taliban prisoners is not [under] the authority of America, but the authority of the Afghan government. There has been no commitment for the release of 5,000 prisoners.”

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has already dismissed objections from the Afghanistan government. During an interview with CBS’s Margaret Brennan on Sunday, Pompeo stated, “I don’t trust anything. We’re going to deliver.”

“The agreement set out the conditions, it set out the space, but no. This deal doesn’t depend upon trusting anyone … It’s not about trust, it’s about what happens on the ground,” added the Secretary of State.

Watch above, via Fox News.

