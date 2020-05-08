President Donald Trump said during an interview on Fox & Friends on Friday that he “learned a lot” from former President Richard Nixon about not firing people during the Russia investigation, though noted there was “one big difference” between him and the former president: “I wasn’t guilty, I did nothing wrong.”

“Jeff Sessions was a disaster,” President Trump said — referring to the former Attorney General. “I didn’t want to make him Attorney General but he was the first senator to endorse me, so I felt a little bit of an obligation. He came to see me four times, just begging me to be Attorney General. He wasn’t, to me, equipped to be Attorney General but he just wanted it, wanted it, wanted it.”

“Jeff was just very weak and very sad and when the name Russia was mentioned, just the word Russia, he immediately, instead of being a man and saying this is a hoax, he recused himself and he had a deputy named Rod Rosenstein who probably, I mean, you’ll see things coming out,” the president continued. “But I learned a lot from Richard Nixon: don’t fire people.”

“I learned a lot. I study history, and the firing of everybody, I should have in one way, but I’m glad I didn’t because look at the way it turned out. They’re all a bunch of crooks and they got caught,” Trump went on. “But I learned a lot by watching Richard Nixon.”

President Trump then noted, “Of course there was one difference — one big difference — number one he may have been guilty and number two he had tapes all over the place. I wasn’t guilty, I did nothing wrong, and there are no tapes, but I wish there were tapes in my case. But I learned a lot from Richard Nixon.”

The president did declare, however, that “the one person I did a very good thing in firing was the dirty cop [former FBI Director James] Comey, and when I fired him the whole thing blew up.”

“They were ratting on each other, they were going crazy, it was like throwing a rock at a hornets nest. Had I not fired him I probably wouldn’t be speaking to you right now, other than maybe I’d be talking to you about the private sector because I’d be in the private sector had I not, because this was a takeover,” he concluded. “This was the takedown of a duly-elected president of the United States.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]