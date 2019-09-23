President Donald Trump complained on Monday about Barack Obama’s winning of the Nobel Peace Prize, all while saying he deserves it too.

As Trump spoke to reporters at the United Nations while sitting next to Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan, he bragged about his relationships with India and Pakistan. At one point, a reporter said that if Trump could do something to resolve the two countries’ recurring dispute over the Kashmir territory, he would “very likely” receive the Nobel.

“I think I’m going to get a Nobel Prize for a lot of things, if they gave it out fairly, which they don’t,” Trump responded. “They gave one to Obama immediately upon his assent to the presidency and he had no idea why he got it. You know what? That was the only thing I agreed with him on.”

Trump has previously complained about not winning the Nobel Peace Prize, particularly in the process of his diplomatic attempts with Kim Jong Un. While the president has been nominated as a candidate to receive the prize, it remains to be seen if he will actually win it, given the lack of change regarding North Korea’s ongoing weapons tests and international aggression.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com