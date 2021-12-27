Trump Impeachment Lawyer Norm Eisen On Jan. 6: Trump Allies ‘Were Getting Ready for a War!’

Norm Eisen, who served as a counsel for the Democratic side of the House Judiciary Committee during former President Donald Trump’s first impeachment, remarked on CNN, where he is a legal analyst, that Trump allies “were getting ready for a war” on Jan. 6, when the U.S. Capitol was attacked by Trump supporters as Congress was tallying and certifying Joe Biden’s electoral victory as president.

The CNN Newsroom segment came as the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot has been seeking financial records from Trump allies such as Trump spokesperson Taylor Budowich. Budowich said on Friday that he has gone to federal court to stop his financial records from being released to the committee.

Regarding the committee seeking such records, Eisen said that it is “pursuing a mosaic of evidence.”

Jessica Dean, filling in for host Ana Cabrera, asked Eisen who else he wants the committee to hear from.

“We need to understand the events of Jan. 6,” he replied, and cited “a recent effort to get to those who may have been in contact with former President Trump or others involved in the run-up or even during that terrible event.”

“So that’s members of the House of Representatives — Jim Jordan, Scott Perry. The committee needs to pursue the evidence.”

“Then we need to know about the planning. That’s the infamous war room. Jessica, they were getting ready for a war! That’s at the Willard Hotel. We need to know about contacts. Mr. Rudy Giuliani was a part of that,” continued Eisen, noting that it was already known that Trump had been in contact with people in that room. “I expect the committee will take a hard run at him without getting dogged down on the inevitable litigation that will ensue. But they have to ask.”

Watch above, via CNN.

