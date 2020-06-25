President Donald Trump implied that Covid-19 positive tests are inflated because some of the 2.4 million cases the United States has diagnosed are just “kids with the sniffles,” he said in a taped Fox News town hall with Sean Hannity Thursday night.

The comment came from a question about the May jobs report which saw a 2.5-million job increase after record-high unemployment numbers.

“More importantly, we have more cases because we do the greatest testing,” Trump said, revisiting his recent refrain that the nation’s record-high coronavirus count is linked to increased testing where “we put ourselves at a disadvantage.”

“If we didn’t do testing, we would have no cases,” Trump falsely claimed. “Other countries don’t test millions, up to almost 30 million tests. When you do 30 million, you’re going to have a kid with the sniffles and they’ll say it’s coronavirus.”

“Our mortality rate is among the best countries in the world,” Trump then inaccurately claimed.

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, the United States has the seventh-highest observed case-fatality ratio among the 20 countries most affected by Covid-19 at 5.1 percent. And it has the third-highest deaths per 100,000 population — only the United Kingdom and Spain are higher.

“A lot of these tests, it’s the case the kid doesn’t know,” Trump confusingly added. “I jokingly say or sarcastically say if we didn’t do tests, we would look great.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

