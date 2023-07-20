‘Trump is Not the Heir Apparent’: Evangelical Iowa Voter Tells Fox News Which GOP Candidate He’s Been Most Impressed With

Michael Demastus, or Pastor Mike, is a self-described evangelical and Executive Pastor at a Des Moines congregation known as The Fort. He is also actively participating in many Republican campaign events ahead of the Iowa Caucus and revealed who he was most impressed with thus far during an appearance on Fox News America’s Newsroom.

Anchor Bill Hemmer hosted a conversation with Demastus and fellow Republican voter Pennie Carroll, who were asked who they were currently supporting in the GOP race.

Carroll, a Des Moines business owner, and pro-life enthusiast, revealed that, as of now, she preferred Ron DeSantis over former President Donald Trump.

Hemmer then turned to Pastor Mike and asked, “As of today, there you are. Michael, Are you seeing Pence, DeSantis, Hutchinson, Ramaswamy, Scott and Trump? Is that right? All of them this year? Yes, sir. Who impresses you?”

Pastor Mike revealed that, like Carroll, he is also all in on pro-life, but also shared who he was most impressed with.

Well, I’ll tell you what, there are there are three candidates that are really doing their part to reach out to the evangelical vote in Iowa that I believe that are doing a good job doing that. One of them is Vivek Ramaswamy, believe it or not, who is turning the heads of a lot of evangelical voters. He’s is kind of speaking our love language and he’s doing doing some things that we want to hear. He did well at the Family Leader summit this past weekend. Another person, Senator Tim Scott, is doing great. He is actually doing the hard work of retail politics here in the state, looking people in I shake their hands listening to voters, but in particular the evangelical voters having meetings with pastors. But another person, I believe, that is really, really playing well, that is Governor Ron DeSantis. And he is fantastic. And just as you heard Penny say, there are a lot of people that really like what they see with him. And and I think that a lot of evangelical voters do as well. And I would just add that Trump is not the heir apparent for a lot of us here in Iowa. That’s just the reality of the picture. We are really willing and listen, listening to all of the candidates right now.

“And I would just add that Trump is not the heir apparent for a lot of us here in Iowa,” he noted, which may mean something about Trump’s fortunes in the Hawkeye state, or something about which subjects Fox News producers selected for the segment.

Watch above via Fox News.

