At Thursday’s White House coronavirus task force press briefing, Jared Kushner spoke and said at one point, “The notion of the federal stockpile was it’s supposed to be our stockpile. It’s not supposed to be states’ stockpiles that they then use.”

Today CBS News White House correspondent Weijia Jiang asked President Donald Trump directly about that and what exactly Kushner meant by that.

The president immediately called it a “gotcha,” saying “‘our’ means the United States of America.”

Jiang repeatedly pressed on Kushner’s comments and what the government is doing with the federal stockpile.

The president lashed out at ome point, saying, “It’s such a basic, simple question. And you try to make it sound so bad. You ought to be ashamed of yourself. You know it, you ought to be ashamed. It’s such a simple question. He said ‘our.’ And ‘our’ means for the country. And ‘our’ means for the states because the states are part of the country. Don’t make it sound bad.”

He also accused her of asking a question in a “nasty tone” and insisting he gave a “perfect answer.”

Trump moved on but continued to face questions about the federal stockpile and states’ needs.

