President Donald Trump is angry at Fox News again, teeing off once again while watching Fox News Sunday.

Wallace spoke with Congressman David Cicilline about impeachment this morning.

The president took to Twitter — after Cicilline’s interview played during the 2 pm Fox News re-airing of the Sunday show — and trashed Fox News for having “losers” and “Radical Left Haters” on, before adding, “The Dems wouldn’t let @FoxNews get near their bad ratings debates, yet Fox panders. Pathetic!”

Don’t get why @FoxNews puts losers on like @RepSwalwell (who got ZERO as presidential candidate before quitting), Pramila Jayapal, David Cicilline and others who are Radical Left Haters? The Dems wouldn’t let @FoxNews get near their bad ratings debates, yet Fox panders. Pathetic! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 8, 2019

All three Democrats he mentioned responded a few minutes later:

.@realDonaldTrump, while you’re busy tweeting insults, we’re busy working to honor our oath of office to protect and defend the constitution and safeguard our democracy. @JoeNeguse pic.twitter.com/dsUVaQWbQA — David Cicilline (@davidcicilline) December 8, 2019

.@realDonaldTrump: While you’re tweeting at us, Mr. President, we are working to uphold the Constitution and keep you accountable. https://t.co/8zkniC0fQ7 pic.twitter.com/JUGmLFZ6pQ — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) December 8, 2019

While you’re tweeting at us, Mr. President, we are working to uphold the Constitution and keep you accountable. https://t.co/cgVwVxXytG pic.twitter.com/2Zt8E71HlB — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) December 8, 2019

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]