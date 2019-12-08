comScore

Trump Lashes Out at Fox News for Giving Airtime to Democrats: ‘Pathetic!’

By Josh FeldmanDec 8th, 2019, 3:17 pm

Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images

President Donald Trump is angry at Fox News again, teeing off once again while watching Fox News Sunday.

Wallace spoke with Congressman David Cicilline about impeachment this morning.

The president took to Twitter — after Cicilline’s interview played during the 2 pm Fox News re-airing of the Sunday show — and trashed Fox News for having “losers” and “Radical Left Haters” on, before adding, “The Dems wouldn’t let @FoxNews get near their bad ratings debates, yet Fox panders. Pathetic!”

All three Democrats he mentioned responded a few minutes later:

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

You may also like: