Trump Lawyer Interviewed By Future Trump Daughter-In-Law On Newsmax

Former President Donald Trump’s future daughter-in-law Kimberly Guilfoyle interviewed Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba on Newsmax, Friday.

Filling in for Newsmax host Rob Schmitt on Rob Schmitt Tonight, Guilfoyle — who is engaged to former President Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. — asked Habba about Republican allegations of corruption against President Joe Biden, as well as the current gun charges against Biden’s son Hunter Biden, before moving onto Sen. Bob Menendez’s (D-NJ) recent indictment for corruption.

“It’s completely ‘Everybody look over here, we’re totally impartial, we’re trying to be fair.’ It’s fake. It’s fake news,” claimed Habba after being asked for her thoughts on Menendez’s indictment:

It’s just like how they brought a felony charge for guns only against Hunter Biden. Why? Because it’s the only way that they don’t have to dive into Joe Biden. This is more of the same. They’re fooling the American public, and by the way, if anybody is silly enough to believe it at this point, I hope you get some help. I mean, our country is seriously compromised right now. We have a guy in the White House who would be bought by China, and meanwhile, Trump’s getting indicted. I mean, it’s crazy to me, it’s crazy.

Guilfoyle concluded, “Outrageous. Yeah, you’re absolutely right.”

Earlier this month, an interview between Newsmax host Greg Kelly and Guilfoyle turned awkward after Kelly described Trump as Guilfoyle’s “potential father-in-law.”

“Potential? Future father-in-law. Jesus,” Guilfoyle shot back “We’ve been engaged, babe, for two years.”

Watch above via Newsmax.

