Trump Mocked For Insisting He Wasn’t Mad During Schumer, Pelosi Meeting: ‘I SAID I WAS EXTREMELY CALM!!!’

By Ken MeyerMay 23rd, 2019, 11:19 am

President Donald Trump argues about border security with Senator Chuck Schumer and Representative Nancy Pelosi as Vice President Mike Pence sits nearby in the Oval Office on December 11, 2018

The Twitterverse is very skeptical of President Donald Trump‘s ongoing claim that he wasn’t brimming with anger when he aborted the infrastructure meeting he was supposed to have Wednesday with Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer.

Ever since the meeting was canceled, the House Speaker and the Senate Minority Leader have taken turns saying Trump intended for the meeting to fall apart, judging by the “temper tantrum” of a press conference he held right after. Trump responded last night with a series of tweets wailing against his enemies while saying Pelosi’s description of his behavior was “such a lie!”

Today, Trump went at it again by blasting the “Fake & Corrupt Press” for reporting on how he supposedly raged at Pelosi and Schumer during their encounter.

As such, political reactors are looking at Trump’s tweets, and many of them rather doubt he can be in a good mood if he needs to keep saying he was “extremely calm.”

Last but not least, Schumer rather disagrees with how Trump says things went.

[Photo via Mark Wilson/Getty Images]

