The Twitterverse is very skeptical of President Donald Trump‘s ongoing claim that he wasn’t brimming with anger when he aborted the infrastructure meeting he was supposed to have Wednesday with Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer.

Ever since the meeting was canceled, the House Speaker and the Senate Minority Leader have taken turns saying Trump intended for the meeting to fall apart, judging by the “temper tantrum” of a press conference he held right after. Trump responded last night with a series of tweets wailing against his enemies while saying Pelosi’s description of his behavior was “such a lie!”

Today, Trump went at it again by blasting the “Fake & Corrupt Press” for reporting on how he supposedly raged at Pelosi and Schumer during their encounter.

I was extremely calm yesterday with my meeting with Pelosi and Schumer, knowing that they would say I was raging, which they always do, along with their partner, the Fake News Media. Well, so many stories about the meeting use the Rage narrative anyway – Fake & Corrupt Press! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 23, 2019

As such, political reactors are looking at Trump’s tweets, and many of them rather doubt he can be in a good mood if he needs to keep saying he was “extremely calm.”

Trump’s second tweet making the same point about his behavior with Pelosi and Schumer. https://t.co/zelGdPvNpQ — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) May 23, 2019

Nothing says “extremely calm” like insisting multiple times on twitter that you were definitely extremely calm https://t.co/2jnDxcfVgF — Sam Stein (@samstein) May 23, 2019

Trump definitely not raging about reports that he was raging yesterday https://t.co/18lTQv6njI — Felicia Sonmez (@feliciasonmez) May 23, 2019

“Hello darkness

My old friend.

I’ve come to talk with you again.” https://t.co/rnC192qG0M — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) May 23, 2019

I SAID I WAS EXTREMELY CALM!!!!! https://t.co/PSTzUNGK6r — Ed Bott (@edbott) May 23, 2019

President Trump insists he was not ‘raging’ yesterday when he abruptly ended a WH meeting with Pelosi, then called an impromptu press conference to complain that he is being treated unfairly. He was ‘extremely calm,’ he says today, 24 hours later. https://t.co/AoqWOjmSla — Sebastian Smith (@SebastianAFP) May 23, 2019

Trump furiously defends his calm demeanor with an angry tweet screaming Rage and the Fake News Media! — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) May 23, 2019

The nuclear codes are in the hands of a grown man who has called himself a “stable genius” and, right after calling his former Secretary of State “dumb as a rock, now insists he was “extremely calm” when he stormed out of a meeting. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) May 23, 2019

I, too, tweet to emphasize how calm I was during a particular disputehttps://t.co/iXTeZzLUyA — ExtremelyCalmHat (@Popehat) May 23, 2019

We all saw you walk out of that meeting and have a rage filled meltdown in front of the cameras. You sounded like you had rabies. Put down your twitter and go get some psychological help. https://t.co/RT2b9WPExX — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) May 23, 2019

Donald Trump’s version of calm. pic.twitter.com/bogRWnNdlv — Tommy Campbell (@MrTommyCampbell) May 23, 2019

Last but not least, Schumer rather disagrees with how Trump says things went.

I would describe his demeanor as agitated. https://t.co/3ZTsA9u6mz — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) May 23, 2019

[Photo via Mark Wilson/Getty Images]

