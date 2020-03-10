Trump Rage Tweets Morning Cable News Ratings: Fox & Friends Blew Away ‘Morning Joke’ and CNN’s New Day
President Donald Trump jumped into the cable news morning show rivalries Tuesday morning when he praised his favorite cable news show Fox & Friends dominant ratings while deriding its competitors.
President Trump also ridiculed F&F’s competition, referring to Morning Joe as “Morning Joke” while also namechecking CNN’s New Day.
Wow! @foxandfriends blew away the competition of Morning Joke (which did very poorly) on MSDNC (Another Comcast sleaze production), and @CNN’s New Day, in the Morning Television Ratings. A total blowout, but that’s what you get when you treat “Trump” fairly!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 10, 2020
The Fox News morning show consistently presents opinions that are very pro-Trump administration. Trump’s curious suggestion that Fox & Friends are delivering great ratings because they “treat ‘Trump’ fairly” is undermined by the fact that the Fox News morning show has long been the top-rated cable news morning show, long before Trump took office.
Have a tip we should know? [email protected]