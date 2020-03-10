comScore

Trump Rage Tweets Morning Cable News Ratings: Fox & Friends Blew Away ‘Morning Joke’ and CNN’s New Day

By Colby HallMar 10th, 2020, 7:47 am

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

President Donald Trump jumped into the cable news morning show rivalries Tuesday morning when he praised his favorite cable news show Fox & Friends dominant ratings while deriding its competitors.

President Trump also ridiculed F&F’s competition, referring to Morning Joe as “Morning Joke” while also namechecking CNN’s New Day.

The Fox News morning show consistently presents opinions that are very pro-Trump administration. Trump’s curious suggestion that Fox & Friends are delivering great ratings because they “treat ‘Trump’ fairly” is undermined by the fact that the Fox News morning show has long been the top-rated cable news morning show, long before Trump took office.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: