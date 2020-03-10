President Donald Trump jumped into the cable news morning show rivalries Tuesday morning when he praised his favorite cable news show Fox & Friends dominant ratings while deriding its competitors.

President Trump also ridiculed F&F’s competition, referring to Morning Joe as “Morning Joke” while also namechecking CNN’s New Day.

Wow! @foxandfriends blew away the competition of Morning Joke (which did very poorly) on MSDNC (Another Comcast sleaze production), and @CNN’s New Day, in the Morning Television Ratings. A total blowout, but that’s what you get when you treat “Trump” fairly! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 10, 2020

The Fox News morning show consistently presents opinions that are very pro-Trump administration. Trump’s curious suggestion that Fox & Friends are delivering great ratings because they “treat ‘Trump’ fairly” is undermined by the fact that the Fox News morning show has long been the top-rated cable news morning show, long before Trump took office.

