Trump: Nancy Pelosi is ‘Hurting Our Country Very Badly’; ‘I Don’t Think She Has a Clue’

Despite their rather obvious political differences, President Donald Trump has long respected Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA). Many have noted that the Speaker has avoided a diminishing nickname from Trump, like ‘Lil Marco Rubio‘ or ‘Cryin’ Chuck Schumer. But that changed during a Friday press spray in the White House Cabinet room when the president used some remarkably harsh language to describe Ms. Pelosi.

After speaking for roughly 10 minutes about current border wall funding negotiations — during which he appeared to notably pivot to finishing walls already under construction — the commander-in-chief was asked by a reporter about a recent comment made by Nancy Pelosi about a “new arms race with Russia.”

Trump paused for a moment before exasperating “Honestly, I don’t think she has a clue. I really don’t. I don’t think Nancy has a clue.”

He then pivoted back to Pelosi’s position on border wall funding as an example of his perceived cluelessness.

“I see that when she says walls are immoral. She doesn’t have — she doesn’t know. I wish she did. Because she is hurting this country so badly,” he said, adding “It’s all rhetorical. Not delivered well. But it’s all rhetorical. She is hurting our country very, very badly. Even with statements like that.”

Watch above via Fox News.

