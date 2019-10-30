Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan, President Donald Trump‘s pick for Russia ambassador, is testifying before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday.

One notable line of questioning concerned Marie Yovanovitch, the campaign to oust her, and the involvement of Rudy Giuliani in particular.

.@SenatorMenendez: “What did you know about a shadow Ukraine policy being carried out by Rudy Giuliani?” Watch response from John Sullivan, nominee to be Ambassador to Russia in clip below. Full video: https://t.co/72lqqmuhwh pic.twitter.com/0eQuT7pl23 — CSPAN (@cspan) October 30, 2019

Senator Bob Menendez brought up how Ambassador Yovanovitch was recalled early. When asked if there was basis to do so, Sullivan responded, “Yes, there was, the president had lost confidence in her.”

After criticizing Sullivan for not doing more to defend Yovanovitch, Menendez asked about the attempts to “smear” her” by Rudy Giuliani and others.

“What did you know about a shadow Ukraine policy being carried out by Rudy Giuliani?” he asked.

“My knowledge in the spring and summer of this year of any involvement of Mr. Giuliani was in connection with a campaign against our ambassador to Ukraine,” Sullivan said.

Later on in the hearing, Senator Jeanne Shaheen brought up Giuliani again, asking, “Were you aware that Rudy Giuliani had opened a second channel of diplomacy, if you want to call it that, second channel of effort in Ukraine?”

Sullivan reiterated, “I was aware that Mr. Giuliani was involved in Ukraine issues. My knowledge particularly in April, May, June time frame, even into July, was focused on his campaign, basically, against our ambassador to Ukraine.”

You can watch above, via C-SPAN.

