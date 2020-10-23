Prior to the final presidential debate, President Donald Trump and a number of his supporters went after NBC News’ Kristen Welker — the moderator of the debate — and said she would be biased and unfair.

The president specifically said that Welker “is far worse” than Lesley Stahl.

Look at the bias, hatred and rudeness on behalf of 60 Minutes and CBS. Tonight’s anchor, Kristen Welker, is far worse! #MAGA https://t.co/ETDJzMQg8X — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2020

After the debate the president gave her credit for doing a “great job.”

During his rally in The Villages Friday, Trump said, “I thought I got treated fairly by the anchor… Kristen, I was surprised. She’s been a little rough on me over the years.”

He still took shots at NBC and “Concast,” before saying, “I thought Kristen did a very good job yesterday.”

You can watch above, via C-SPAN.

