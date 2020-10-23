comScore

Trump Offers Some Praise for Debate Moderator Kristen Welker: ‘I Got Treated Fairly… I Was Surprised’

By Josh FeldmanOct 23rd, 2020, 5:46 pm

Prior to the final presidential debate, President Donald Trump and a number of his supporters went after NBC News’ Kristen Welker — the moderator of the debate — and said she would be biased and unfair.

The president specifically said that Welker “is far worse” than Lesley Stahl.

After the debate the president gave her credit for doing a “great job.”

During his rally in The Villages Friday, Trump said, “I thought I got treated fairly by the anchor… Kristen, I was surprised. She’s been a little rough on me over the years.”

He still took shots at NBC and “Concast,” before saying, “I thought Kristen did a very good job yesterday.”

