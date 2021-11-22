Alyssa Farah did not hold back in her critique of Tucker Carlson, and Fox News, during a Monday morning appearance on CNN New Day, calling Carlson’s programing “pure conspiracy-mongering.”

Briana Keilar asked Farah to opine on the recent news that two visible and long-time Fox News contributors, Jonah Goldberg and Stephen Hayes, have asked to leave their contributorship to the network in protest of Tucker Carlon’s docu-style conspiracy-fest Patriot Purge.

Carlson aired a trailer for the series on his prime time show, which created the exact sort of controversy he typically curries, though the series appears only in full behind a subscriber-only paywall on streaming service Fox Nation. The portion aired on Fox News included numerous baseless conspiracies like January 6th was a “false flag” and that the left was trying to put the right-wing in Gitmo. Or something.

Keilar introduced the topic to Farah, noting how “two Fox News contributors are quitting because of that special — it’s total b.s. — that Tucker Carlson put on — and they released a statement where they were talking about this basically being the last straw.” She then asked, “What do you think of what they’re saying and what they’re doing, and also do you think it’s going to matter?”

“Good for both Stephen Hayes and Jonah Goldberg, who are old-school intellectuals who I grew up reading. Liberal Fascism, Jonah’s book is something I grew up reading and inspired me to be a conservative,” she replied. “They’re both absolutely right. do I think it will have an impact? Probably not.’

“I hope, though, for some of the folks —there are very good journalists at Fox News, I think of Bret Baier, I think of my friend Dana Perino —that they would use their voices internally to say “this isn’t just bad, it’s dangerous.”

“What Tucker Carlson is putting out there could be straight out of propaganda from a foreign nation trying to interfere in our system,” Farah then added. “It’s not true. it’s conspiracy-mongering. It is meant to divide. It is inevitably going to help lead to things like the insurrection happening again.”

“That’s what’s scary about it,” she added. “There have to be standards for what we put on air. It should start with the truth, but it should also be is this dangerous to put out into the public eye without any explanation that this isn’t, in fact, true. this is pure conspiracy-mongering.”

“We talked about the celebration of violence,” Keilar concluded. “That’s what this special did.”

Watch above via CNN.

