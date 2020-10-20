President Donald Trump posted a five-second clip of a maskless Lesley Stahl on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon — and teased “much more to come” as if this were the first in a series of political opposition research dumps. The highly decontextualized video showed the 60 Minutes reporter smiling and and having an inaudible conversation with two men wearing masks.

Trump’s brief explanation put the scene with Stahl inside the White House, right after today’s interview with him.

Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes not wearing a mask in the White House after her interview with me. Much more to come. pic.twitter.com/0plZG6a4fH — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2020

In something of a campaign season tradition, CBS News’ 60 Minutes plans to air long interviews with both presidential candidates — and their respective running mates — this coming Sunday, just nine days before Election Day.

But the hit on Stahl for apparently violating CDC guidelines — which the president has done routinely — strongly suggested the White House was attempting to do pre-emptive damage control. And CNN White House correspondents reported that the Trump abruptly ended the interview with Stahl after 45 minutes and refused to return for a planned walk-and-talk session with Vice President Mike Pence, suggesting he was unhappy with the direction Stahl’s interview had taken.

Apparently there was some drama while President Trump was taping his 60 Minutes interview today. He abruptly ended his solo interview after around 45 minutes & did not return for a scheduled walk & talk he was supposed to tape with Pence, @abdallahcnn and I are told by sources. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) October 20, 2020

