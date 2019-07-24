President Donald Trump spoke to reporters this afternoon following today’s big Robert Mueller hearing, declaring a win and praising the Republican “warriors” who questioned the former special counsel.

The president is claiming e victory, railing against the “phony cloud” over him, and saying it was a “very good day.”

“There was no defense of what Robert Mueller was trying to defend,” he said. “There was no defense to this ridiculous hoax, this witch hunt.” (Mueller was asked about that language today and said it was not a watch hunt.)

“I wish we could be a fly on the wall in those rooms where the Democrats would go in and talk before and after meetings and they’d be laughing and smiling and say ‘Can you believe that we’re getting away with this?’ But in the end, they didn’t get away with it,” Trump added.

Reporters asked Trump about some of the damning portions of the hearing, with one even asking if he’s concerned he could be indicted when he’s out of office, as well as when Mueller called his tweets about Wikileaks “problematic.”

At one point the president said that Mueller did a “horrible job,” touting similar commentary about his performance on the networks today.

You can watch above, via CNN.

