A former White House press secretary for ex-President Donald Trump is reportedly set to expose “surprising new scandals” in a shocking tell-all.

According to Axios, Stephanie Grisham — who served as press secretary and communications director, as well as Melania Trump’s chief of staff — has a memoir coming out on Oct. 5 titled I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw in the Trump White House. The title is somewhat ironic given that Grisham did not hold a single briefing during her short tenure as press secretary.

Sources told Axios to expect significant revelations.

“Grisham knows where all the bodies are buried because she buried a lot of them herself,” a person described as being close to the publication told Axios.

The news of Grisham spilling the beans about her time in the White House comes as somewhat of a surprise — given that she was one of just a handful of top Trump officials to last the entire four years of his presidency. She also was one of few people to get close to the notoriously guarded Melania Trump.

But according to Axios, Grisham is prepared to burn her bridges.

“There isn’t enough water on earth to contain the fire she could set to all of Trump world, including parts like the first lady’s orbit, which not many people are in a position to illuminate,” a former West Wing colleague of Grisham’s told Axios.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com